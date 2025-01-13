JnU students enforce shutdown, boycott classes

Yesterday at 8:30am, a section of students started a hunger strike and approximately 15 of the protesters have been hospitalised so far due to illness related to the strike.

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) called for a shutdown, boycotting classes and examinations to press for their three-point demands, including the transfer of the second campus project to the army.

At a press briefing on the campus, the student leaders threatened to besiege secretariat if their demands are not met by this afternoon.

Students were seen locking the main gate of the university.

Despite assurances from the vice-chancellor, the students have refused to end their protest.

Students from various departments, including Botany, Social Work, Political Science, Chemistry, Computer Science and Engineering, Physics, Marketing, Management Studies, Accounting and Information Systems, History, the Institute of Education and Research, Pharmacy, Mathematics, Land Management and Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, and Bengali, have joined the shutdown and locked the main gate in solidarity.

The closure of the main gate has restricted vehicle access to the campus, although a smaller pocket gate remains open for pedestrian movement.

The students' three demands are: the transfer of the second campus project to the army for timely completion, the provision of temporary accommodation for students, and the arrangement of a housing allowance for at least 70 percent of students until temporary accommodation is available.

Source: Daily Star