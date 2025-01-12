JnU students stage hunger strike, demand army takeover of second campus project

Their additional demands include the immediate commencement and completion of steel-based construction projects for Bani Bhaban and Habibur Rahman Hall in Old Dhaka, and the provision of housing allowances for 70 percent of students until permanent accommodations are arranged.

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) staged a mass hunger strike today, demanding the handover of the university's second campus construction project to the army, along with two other key demands.

The hunger strike began at 9:00am in front of the university's Shaheed Minar.

Their additional demands include the immediate commencement and completion of steel-based construction projects for Bani Bhaban and Habibur Rahman Hall in Old Dhaka, and the provision of housing allowances for 70 percent of students until permanent accommodations are arranged.

Protesting students said that despite its location in Dhaka, JnU has faced years of neglect, leaving its students deprived of basic facilities such as a conducive learning environment, security, and adequate housing.

"After years of struggle, we were allocated 200 acres for a second campus. However, there has been no significant progress on this project," said Mehedi Hasan, a student from the Department of English who is on hunger strike.

"We have long demanded that the construction work be handed over to the Army. During a protest at the Secretariat last November, it was said that the administration could transfer the project to the Army if it wanted. Yet, two months have passed, and no action has been taken. We do not want to hear about bureaucratic delays anymore," he added.

Rashedul Islam, a student of mass communication and journalism, said, "We want written confirmation that the second campus construction has been handed over to the Army. If these demands are not met, we will continue our hunger strike."

The hunger strike has garnered support from the Jagannath University Teachers' Association and several student organisations, who have expressed solidarity with the students' demands.

Addressing the issue, JnU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim said, "We have sent a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) requesting the handover of the second campus project to the Army. The process is underway, and we need some time."

When asked about the timeline, he said, "I cannot give a specific timeline. If I say three days and it takes five, my words will lose credibility. But I assure you, we are working on it."

Source: the daily star