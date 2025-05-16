JnU teachers, students gather at Kakrail; hunger strike planned for after Juma | University News

A photographer from The Daily Star reported from the scene that some students stayed there overnight. More students started reaching the spot after 9:00am.

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) began to gather at Kakrail intersection in the capital for the third consecutive day, demanding fulfilment of their four-point demand.

They have been thronging the northeastern side of Kakrail mosque since morning. After the Juma prayers, they plan to start a mass hunger strike.

University vehicles brought both students and teachers to Kakrail intersection after 10:00am.

Several former JnU students joined the protest in solidarity. A teacher-student rally is scheduled to take place there.

Helal Uddin, a finance department student participating in the protest, told The Daily Star, "We have been demonstrating for three days with our legitimate demands, but the government has yet to accept those. Instead, we have faced police action. We want to make it clear—we will not leave the streets until our demands are met. After the Juma prayers, we will begin our mass hunger strike."

Md Belal Uddin, a teacher, told The Daily Star, "We have requested an annual budget of Tk 306 crore for Jagannath University. Is that too much? If the government funds the university, the nation will benefit, it will not lose. Please do not leave us on the streets."

He further said, "We have asked for a scholarship of just Tk 3,000 per student. This will have an impact even in remote villages. A father who works in the fields to send Tk 5,000 for his child's education will get support from this."