Job seekers hold rally in shahbagh to set govt job age limit at 35

A group of job seekers gathered in Shahbagh today, calling for an increase to the age limit for applying to government jobs.

The rally, held in front of the National Museum around 11:30am, saw the attendance of several hundred demonstrators, reports our senior photojournalist from the spot. They raised slogans demanding that the age limit be raised to 35 years for men, 37 years for women, and open in some cases.

The protesters referred to the recommendation made by the Public Administration Reforms Commission, which suggested that the age limit for government job applications should be 35 years. However, the interim government has currently set the age limit at 32 years.

Ariful Islam, a former student of Jagannath University, who was present at the rally, told The Daily Star, "We are holding this rally to demand the implementation of the recommendations of the Public Administration Reforms Commission. The reform commission has recommended the maximum age of 35 years for men and 37 years for women. We will continue the movement until this demand is met."

