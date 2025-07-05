Journalism during AL regime to be investigated under UN supervision | Miscellaneous News

He said three controversial elections and countless people have been victims of disappearances and murders during the 15 years rule of AL.

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস সচিব শফিকুল আলম। ছবি : সংগৃহীত

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said journalism of the last 15 years during the Awami League regime will be investigated under the supervision of the United Nations (UN).

He made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the Media Reform Commission report review event organized by the Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) at the Daily Star Bhaban in the capital today.

Shafiqul also underlined the need for ensuring Taka 30,000 as minimum salary of journalists working in electronic media.

He said three controversial elections and countless people have been victims of disappearances and murders during the 15 years rule of AL.

BNP repeatedly says that the then government filed six million cases against their leaders and activists, he noted. “How much truthful journalism have we done about these? That discussion should be held now”.

“We are writing a letter for an investigation under the supervision of the United Nations on the journalism of the last 15 years. We are telling the United Nations - you send outside experts, let them investigate what kind of journalism has happened here," he said.

Shafiqul said it is important to work in this area, then a trust will be created in journalism in Bangladesh. “We will be able to start our journey anew,” said the press secretary.

He added, “Journalist may have a political ideology, but the question is that whether he is giving disinformation or not”.

He said journalists in Bangladesh were harassed by the government during the previous government's tenure.

In this connection, he said the interim government is trying to get out of this for ensuring objective journalism.

Stating that a way out is being found, the press secretary said that in the last 11 months, the interim government has tried to create an effective space for free media so that everyone can do journalism freely.

He referred that the Digital Security Act has already been repealed and a new act has been made while steps have been taken so that no agency can intimidate the media. “Currently the media is independent and the government is not interfering in it in the slightest”.

Alleging that some are using the media platform to spread falsehood, Shafiqul Alam said it is the job of the media to hold the government accountable.

“We want our every work to be criticized. But if those who make falsehood are given the opportunity to use the media platform, they are getting a place to spread disinformation,” he said.

At the meeting, this organization of journalists demanded the formation of a separate commission for the broadcast media, minimum educational qualifications for journalists and a separate salary structure.

Source: UNB