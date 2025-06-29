JU 7th convocation to be held in early 2026 | University News

JU 7th convocation to be held in early 2026

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan announced this while addressing the 42nd Senate session at the university's Senate Hall this afternoon.

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities are planning to hold its 7th convocation between January and March of 2026.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan announced this while addressing the 42nd Senate session at the university's Senate Hall this afternoon.

"In our last convocation, held on February 25, 2023, we celebrated the academic achievements of our students. We are now keen to hold the 7th convocation between January and March of 2026," said the Vice-Chancellor.

He sought opinions and suggestions from all stakeholders regarding the upcoming convocation.