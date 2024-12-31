Ju admin publishes roadmap for jucsu election

The draft voter list will be published on January 10, followed by the final voter list on January 15, 2025.

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University on Monday unveiled the roadmap for the much-anticipated Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union election.

The roadmap was published on Monday, through a notice signed by the acting registrar of the university, ABM Azizur Rahman.

According to the announcement, the Election Commission will be formed on December 31, with the election schedule set to be announced on February 1, 2025.

As per the notice, the llection commission will be formed on Tuesday.

The draft voter list will be published on January 10, followed by the final voter list on January 15, 2025.

Additionally, the electoral code of conduct will be formulated on January 25, leading up to the schedule announcement on February 1, 2025.

The university senate comprises 93 members, with five members from the JUCSU body.

The JUCSU election has been held only nine times since the university’s inception in 1971 and the platform has been inactive for almost 33 years.

The last election was held in 1992.

Source: New Age