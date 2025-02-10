JU admission tests begin, 145 vie for each seat | University News

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Kamrul Ahsan visited several exam centers. Calculators, mobile phones and electronic devices are prohibited in the examination halls.

The admission test of Jahangirnagar University for academic session 2024-25 began today. The one-hour test of Biological Sciences faculty under D unit started at 9am. On the first day, the test was held in five shifts where female candidates took part.

Male candidates will participate in the test under D unit tomorrow. Besides, the test of the IBA-JU unit will be held at the same day. The admission tests of E unit and A unit will take place on February 11 and 12 respectively while the test of C unit is scheduled for February 13.

The entry test will end on February 17 with holding the exam of C unit and B unit. This year, a total of 2,62,450 admission seekers are contesting for 1814 seats. Around 154 admission seekers have been vying for each seat. Earlier, JU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Kamrul Ahsan visited several exam centers. Calculators, mobile phones and electronic devices are prohibited in the examination halls.

All necessary information including seat plans and results are available on the university's website https://juadmission.org/.

Source: BSS