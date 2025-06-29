JU approves Tk 323.35cr budget for FY 2025-26 | University News

sources, including admission form sales, student fees, internal assets, and reduced expenses. The previous budget was approved on June 29, 2024.

Jahangirnagar University has approved a Taka 323.35 crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Treasurer Professor M Abdur Rab presented the budget at the university's annual senate session, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan.

The new budget is Taka 14.58 crore less than last year's allocation of Taka 337.93 crore. Most of the funds will go towards salaries, pensions, and administrative costs. Of the total, 59.62 per cent or Taka 181.86 crore is allocated for salaries, and 10.02 per cent or Taka 38.77 crore for pensions and retirement benefits.

Allocations for medical, ICT, mechanical, and associated costs stand at 0.15 per cent, 0.58 per cent, 1.60 per cent, and 0.52 per cent respectively. Research and education will receive Taka 9.23 crore, 2.26 per cent of the

total, up from Taka 7.24 crore or 2.14 per cent in the previous year. Of the total budget, Taka 279.35 crore will be funded by the University Grants Commission, while Taka 44 crore will be generated from internal

sources, including admission form sales, student fees, internal assets, and reduced expenses. The previous budget was approved on June 29, 2024.