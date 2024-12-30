JU BNP Teachers' Forum gets new leadership

The Nationalist Teachers' Forum (NTF), a pro-
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) teachers' body of Jahangirnagar University
today got new leadership.
A press release jointly signed by its chief adviser President Professor Syed
Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan of Archaeology Department and adviser Prof Samsul Alam
of Government and Politics Department confirmed the matter.
Professor Mafruhi Sattar of Pharmacy Department and Professor Borhan Uddin of
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department were made President and General
Secretary respectively.
Source: BSS