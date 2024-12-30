JU BNP Teachers' Forum gets new leadership

A press release jointly signed by its chief adviser President Professor Syed Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan of Archaeology Department and adviser Prof Samsul Alam

The Nationalist Teachers' Forum (NTF), a pro-

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) teachers' body of Jahangirnagar University

today got new leadership.

of Government and Politics Department confirmed the matter.

Professor Mafruhi Sattar of Pharmacy Department and Professor Borhan Uddin of

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department were made President and General

Secretary respectively.

Source: BSS