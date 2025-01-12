Ju celebrates 55th founding anniversary

As the only fully residential public research university in the country, other than its academic contributions, JU is also known for its green 700-acre campus, vibrant cultural activities, and for its significance as a destination for migratory birds.

Inaugurated on January 12, 1971, the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus has always been surrounded by Chhatim flowers, Krishnachura trees, lotus lilies, and various wildlife.

Today, the university marked its 55th anniversary with a series of celebrations. The campus was decorated with banners, balloons, and festoons as students, alumni, faculty, and officials gathered to commemorate the occasion.

The celebration began at 10:00am with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Kamrul Ahsan inaugurating the event by hoisting the national flag and releasing balloons in front of the business studies faculty. In his speech, the VC greeted the university's teachers, students, officers, employees, and alumni.

Following the inauguration, a procession started from the business studies faculty, moving through the main streets and ending at Selim Al Deen Muktamancha.

The day's events included a blood group testing campaign, football and handball matches between alumni and current students, painting exhibitions, a pitha festival, and a cultural programme arranged by the Students' Counselling and Guidance Centre and Teacher-Student Centre at the Muktamancha.

"What I value most about my university is its focus on diversity and equality. With an equal gender ratio and students from every district, JU brings together a rich mix of perspectives, ideas, and cultural backgrounds," said Zadid, a first-year student in the journalism department.

Reflecting on his university days, Mohiuddin Ahmed, an alumnus of the government and politics department, shared, "What I miss most is hall [dormitory] life. From muri (puffed rice) parties and late-night songs to midnight strolls and group study sessions, we built lifelong friendships while overcoming academic challenges together."

JU was founded as the "Jahangirnagar Muslim University" near Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, on August 20, 1970.

It formally began its academic activities as a residential university on January 12, 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students, and three residential halls.

Source: the daily star