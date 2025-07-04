JU Chhatra Dal distributes educational materials among HSC examinees | University News

Jahangirnagar University today distributed drinking water, oral saline, and educational materials among ongoing HSC and equivalent examinees in front of the Jahangirnagar University School and College examination centre.

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) unit of Jahangirnagar University today distributed drinking water, oral saline, and educational materials among ongoing HSC and equivalent examinees in front of the Jahangirnagar University School and College examination centre.

The programme, held around 12:30 pm, was part of JCD's centrally declared initiative.

Professor Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Mathematics department was present during the distribution.

