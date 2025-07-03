JU dance-based cultural body 'Natyam' gets new committee | University News

The matter was confirmed in a press release signed by outgoing president Akash Sarker and general secretary Mohona Hasan tonight.

Jahangirnagar University dance-based cultural organization Natyam has announced its newly formed executive committee.

Mohona Hasan from the 49th batch of the Fine Arts Department and Priya Biswas from the same batch of the Philosophy Department have been made the new president general secretary, respectively.The other office bearers are - Publicity and Publication Secretary Presuti Khan, Organizing Secretary Tarin, Office Secretary Rezwana Binte Rahmat,

Finance Secretary Pragya Pratiti, Event Secretary Jitaditya Barua, Bangla Traditional Dance Research Secretary Aditi Biswas, International Affairs Secretary SK Siam, Information, Technology, and Communication Secretary Shreya Saha Swani Besides, Chaiti, Mohsin, Dipto, Rodela, and Maruf will be play their role as executive members.

The committee will be advised by Assistant Professor Ahsan Imam from the Department of Bangla.

SOURCE: BSS