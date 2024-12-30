Ju law students on hunger strike over demands for improved facilities

The students alleged that their concerns have been ignored for years despite repeated protests.

Three students from Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Department of Law have been on a hunger strike for over 26 hours, demanding improved facilities and reforms.

The strike began at 3:00pm yesterday in front of the university's old administrative building.

The protesters—Maliha Hasan Maisha and Rofa Rownak from the 49th batch, and Md Asaduzzaman from the 50th batch—are calling for a separate academic building for the faculty, re-evaluation of exam scripts, and the inclusion of the Law Faculty admission test under the 'F' unit.

Rofa has been admitted to Enam Medical College in Savar at around 5:00pm today.

The students alleged that their concerns have been ignored for years despite repeated protests.

They initiated the hunger strike following an Academic Council meeting yesterday, which they claim failed to address their demands.

"We are tired of verbal assurances. Until we get written commitments, the strike will continue," said Rofa around 3:00pm.

Asaduzzaman said, "If our demands remain unmet, we will escalate the protest and stage a sit-in in front of the administrative building before today's syndicate meeting."

JU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sohel Ahmed acknowledged the grievances and said, "We have spoken to the protesting students. Previous administrations neglected the Department of Law and Justice, but we are working to address their concerns. Hopefully, a decision on their demands will be made in today's Syndicate meeting."

Source: the daily star