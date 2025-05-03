JU restricts outsiders’ entry to campus ahead of JUCSU polls | University News

Dainikshiksha Desk
University 03/05/2025 10:10 amPublished:
The Jahangirnagar University (JU) administration has imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders to the campus with effect from tomorrow (May 3).

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The decision was announced today ahead of the long-awaited Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and the Residential Hall Unions’ elections, said a press release signed by JU's acting director of Public Relations Office Mohammad Mahiuddin.

All stakeholders of the university are requested to carry their respective identity cards, according to the press release.

