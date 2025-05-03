JU restricts outsiders’ entry to campus ahead of JUCSU polls | University News

All stakeholders of the university are requested to carry their respective identity cards, according to the press release

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) administration has imposed a ban on the entry of outsiders to the campus with effect from tomorrow (May 3).

The decision was announced today ahead of the long-awaited Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and the Residential Hall Unions’ elections, said a press release signed by JU's acting director of Public Relations Office Mohammad Mahiuddin.

