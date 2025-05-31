JU student dies of health complications | University News

JU student died today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital due to different health complications.

A Jahangirnagar University (JU) student died today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital due to different health complications.

The deceased, A N M Robin, a postgraduate student of the Journalism and Media Studies department of the university, died of asthma, cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia at 6:05 am, said a condolence message signed by JU's Journalism and Media Studies department Chairman Mridha Md Shiblee Noman.

Source : BSS news