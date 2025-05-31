JU student dies of health complications | University News

A Jahangirnagar University (JU) student died today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital due to different health complications.
The deceased, A N M Robin, a postgraduate student of the Journalism and Media Studies department of the university, died of asthma, cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia at 6:05 am, said a condolence message signed by JU's Journalism and Media Studies department Chairman Mridha Md Shiblee Noman.All the students, faculty members and officials of the Journalism and Media Studies department prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members, according to the condolence message.
Source : BSS news