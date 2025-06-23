JU student dies of health complications | University News

A Jahangirnagar University (JU) student died today while undergoing treatment at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar due to health complications.

The deceased, Jobayar Hussain, an honours third-year student of the Anthropology Department of the university, had been suffering from various physical complications for years. He was also one of the wheelchair-bound students within the university premises who had physical disabilities.

Earlier, he became seriously ill in his university residential hall this morning and was taken to the hospital.

However, after an ECG test at 10:30 am, ICU duty doctor Abdul Ahad Khan declared him dead.

Later, his dead body was brought to Sydney Field near 10 No. Hall around 3:00pm for his funeral prayer.

Following the funeral prayer, his body was sent to his ancestral home in Khulna for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Jobayar Hussain.

