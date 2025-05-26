JU Triptych team wins national cybersecurity championship | University News

Professor Dr Mohammad Zahidur Rahman of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of Jahangirnagar University presented the keynote paper at the event.

Triptych, a student team from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Jahangirnagar University (JU), secured the championship title in the university category of the Public Key Infrastructure Summit 2025 - PKI Hackathon.[inside-as-1]

The final round of the competition was recently held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, organised by the Control of Certifying Authority (CCA) under the Government's Information and Communication Technology Division, said a JU press release here this morning.

Meanwhile, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the winning team.

In a congratulatory message issued today, the VC praised the team's success stating that their achievement has brought pride and recognition to Jahangirnagar University.

He also expressed hope that the Computer Science and Engineering Department will continue to make progress in the future.