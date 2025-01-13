JU VC calls on CA, seeks advice on JUCSU polls

Professor Yunus appreciated the role of the students and teachers of the university during the July mass uprising. He also expressed his satisfaction at the academic progress at JU.

Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday.

Professor Kamrul Ahsan apprised the Chief Adviser about the role of his leadership in the progress of academic and student affairs at Jahangirnagar University.

He said the university authority unveiled the roadmap for the much-anticipated Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election.

According to the announcement, the election schedule is set to be announced on February 1, 2025, he added.

The draft voter list has already been published on January 10.

He added that the JUCSU election has been held only nine times since the university’s inception in 1971 and the platform has been inactive for almost 33 years.

The last election was held in 1992. He also said that since his joining, as the head of the university, the budget and spending for research have been increased, and first-year admission form fees have been reduced.

Professor Yunus appreciated the role of the students and teachers of the university during the July mass uprising. He also expressed his satisfaction at the academic progress at JU.

He said if the university wished, it could hold the JUCSU election in accordance with its plan.

"If you can do it, then do it. You can take the leadership role in this regard," he said, referring to the plan to hold the JUCSU election shortly.

Professor Kamrul Ahsan also briefed the Chief Adviser about the cases filed over the attacks on students and journalists during the mass uprising. He said the university has paid 37 lakh taka for the treatment of the injured students and teachers.

Pro-VCs of the university, Professor Mahfuzur Rahman and Professor Sohel Ahmed, and treasurer Professor Abdur Rab were also present during the meeting.