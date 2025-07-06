JU VC leaves for China on 5-day visit | University News

The matter was confirmed in a press release signed by acting Director of JU’s Public Relation Office, Mohammad Mahiuddin

Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University (JU), Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan left here for China today on a five-day official visit.

The matter was confirmed in a press release signed by acting Director of JU’s Public Relation Office, Mohammad Mahiuddin.

He is part of a 20-member delegation led by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor Dr S M A. Faiz.

The delegation departed for Kunming at the invitation of the Chinese government, according to the press release.

During the visit, the delegation will tour several leading Chinese universities. Professor Ahsan is scheduled to visit Yunnan University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan University, and Sun Yat-sen University.

He will hold meetings with university authorities to discuss potential Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on bilateral cooperation in education and research.

He is expected to return home on July 11, 2025.

SOURCE : BSS