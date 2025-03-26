JU withdraws hall names linked to Sheikh Hasina, family | University News

The renaming committee is led by Professor Mafruhi Sattar, acting dean of the Biological Sciences faculty.

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have withdrawn the names of four residential halls previously linked to Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

A committee has been formed to rename the halls as soon as possible, JU Registrar and syndicate secretary A. B. M. Azizur Rahman confirmed today.

"The decision was made during an emergency syndicate meeting chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Kamrul Ahsan on March 17," he said.

The renaming committee is led by Professor Mafruhi Sattar, acting dean of the Biological Sciences faculty.

Other members include- provost committee chairman Prof Nazrul Islam of Mathematics department, JU Teachers' Association president Prof Dr. Sohel Rana of Pharmacy department, Prof Dr. Nasrin Sultana of Government and Politics department, press secretary to the Chief Adviser Shafiqul Alam, executive editor of Amar Desh and former JU student Syed Abdal Ahmed, senate member Barrister Shihab Uddin Khan and acting director of JU Public Relations Office Mohammad Mahiuddin as the member secretary.

"The four halls-Sheikh Hasina Hall, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Sheikh Russell Hall will temporarily be referred to as 6 No Female Hall, 16 No Female Hall, 6 No Male Hall and 21 No Male Hall, respectively, until the renaming process is completed," said Azizur Rahman.

He further mentioned, "The syndicate has also decided to take necessary steps to honor the memories of the martyr students who actively participated in the July uprising, alongside JU students and others, including Md Srabon Gazi, Alif Ahmed Siam, Shaikh Ashabul Yamin and Nafisa Hossain Marwa."

Source : BSS