JUCSU election rescheduled for September 11 | University News

ছবি : দৈনিক শিক্ষাডটকম

Jahangirnagar University authorities have rescheduled the long-awaited election of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU), which will now be held on September 11 this year.

The decision was made at an exchange-of-views meeting with student representatives from various departments and institutes including student organizations held early today at the university's Senate Hall, with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan in the chair.

"As we had extensive discussions with the students, we have rescheduled the JUCSU election to take place on September 11," said Prof Kamrul Ahsan.

He also hoped that the trial process of the accused faculty members and students regarding last year's July uprising will finish within the expected timeframe.

Source: BSS