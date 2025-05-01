JUCSU election set for July 31, army to be deployed if needed | University News

JUCSU election set for July 31, army to be deployed if needed

Voting will take place on July 31 from 9am to 5pm with vote counting and results announcement on the same day.

After more than three decades of remaining dysfunctional, Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election schedule has finally been announced.

The authorities said the members of Bangladesh army will be deployed on the campus ahead of the election if needed.

Chief Election Commissioner and English Department Prof Dr Moniruzzaman announced the schedule around 1:30am on Thursday at the university’s administrative building council room.

Election Commission Secretary and JU Proctor Prof AKM Rashidul Alam, Commission members Prof Dr Md Lutful Elahi of History Department and Prof Rezwana Karim Snigdha of Anthropology Department, among others, were present.

According to the schedule, the draft voter list and code of conduct will be published on May 12. Objections to the draft voter list can be submitted until 5pm on May 21 and suggestions on the draft code of conduct can also be submitted by the same date.

The final voter list and code of conduct will be published on June 30.

Nomination papers can be collected from July 1 and submitted by candidates or their representatives between July 1 and 7.

The preliminary list of candidates will be released on July 9 after scrutiny and appeals against rejections will be accepted on July 11 with hearings and verdicts scheduled for July 13.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 14 followed by the final list of candidates on July 15.

Election campaigning will run from July 16 to midnight on July 28 and the list of unopposed winners will also be published on July 16.

Dr Moniruzzaman said that voting will proceed on July 31 followed by immediate counting and result declaration.

He added that security personnel would remain vigilant to prevent outsiders from disrupting the environment, urging cooperation from all students.

He further said that all necessary steps would be taken for a free and fair election, including seeking assistance from the army if required.

Earlier at 11:45pm on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kamrul Ahsan held a press briefing in the new administrative building, announcing that the JUCSU and hall union elections would be held simultaneously on July 31 in accordance with Article 8(b) of the JUCSU constitution.

Terming the move a ‘historic milestone,’ the VC said, “Students have long been left out of the Senate. With this election, five elected student representatives will have a voice in the university’s decision-making body.”

Present at the press conference were Pro-Vice Chancellor (education) Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) Prof Sohel Ahmed, Treasurer Prof Dr Abdur Rob, Proctor Dr AKM Rashidul Alam, and other university officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, a discussion titled ‘Environment Council:JUCSUElection 2025’ was held at the university’s Senate Hall to assess the electoral atmosphere.

Following the meeting, the university authorities reached a consensus early Wednesday morning to announce the election schedule. The last JUCSU election was held in 1992.

Activities were suspended in 1993 following unrest in the syndicate. Since its inception in 1973, the university has held JUCSU elections eight times.