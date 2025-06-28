JUCSU elections deferred again | University News

The new election date has been set for September 11.

The authorities have deferred Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union elections for the third time, citing incomplete disciplinary proceedings over attacks on students during the student-led mass uprising in July-August.

The decision came on Friday after a 10-hour meeting of the JUCSU Election Environment Council, presided over by vice-chancellor of the university, professor Kamrul Ahsan.

Students expressed their frustration over the decision, accusing the administration of failing to complete disciplinary actions against those involved in the July student movement attack.

They demanded justice for both student and faculty perpetrators before any elections.

In response, the VC proposed a revised road map.

Final verdicts on the suspended Chhatra League activists involved in the attack will be delivered by August 4, alongside the announcement of the election schedule, said the university sources.

By August 31, faculty members accused of supporting the attack will also face final disciplinary actions.

Previously, the university had announced May 31 and later July 31 as election dates, but delays due to constitutional reform demands and campus tensions the elections were deferred.

Student organisations, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, threatened to boycott the elections if justice wasn’t ensured.

They also alleged that the June 29 deadline for the elections was missed despite assurances from the administration.

With the new date, the previously formed JUCSU election commission stands dissolved, and a fresh commission will be appointed to announce a new schedule.

Source: newage