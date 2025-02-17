Judiciary exists to uphold rights: CJ | Miscellaneous News

The chief justice came up with the observation while addressing the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference at the Auditorium of Supreme Court in the city.

Chief Justice (CJ) Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed on Monday said the judiciary exists to uphold rights, deliver justice, and ensure that no person irrespective of status remains without redress.

He said, “The executive, on the other hand, is tasked with implementing policies, maintaining stability, and facilitating governance. These functions, while separate, must harmonize, and not be in conflict with eachother.”

A district where the judiciary functions independently, fairly, and efficiently is one where confidence in the legal system flourishes. And where the administration respects and supports this independence, governance reaches its highest moral standing, he said.

The chief justice also recalled the memory of the martyrs of 1971, whose sacrifices gave us an independent nation. We also remember the determined spirit of the student-led revolution of July and August 2024, which played a pivotal role in ending oppression and restoring justice, equality, and humanity.

Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed also observed that the Judiciary has had a head start from August 2024 onwards to devising its own internal reformist policy blueprint and has provided substantial input that has informed much of the legal framework has institutional independence that is now being placed before the Nation.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) play a pivotal role in ensuring justice reaches the most vulnerable segments of society through their active involvement in district legal aid committees, jail inspections, and collaboration with the judiciary, he said.

He said, “The DCs are the bridge between the executive authority and the people, bearing the delicate task of maintaining law and order, overseeing development initiatives, and upholding the dignity of the State.”