July 2025 Interest Rates of 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra under National Savings Scheme | Miscellaneous News

The National Savings Scheme has introduced important revisions across all categories of savings certificates. Among them, the 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra has undergone a key update regarding its profit allocation framework. Effective from July 2025, the revised structure outlines annual return rates. These rates are set both at maturity and for early encashment, based on the scale of investment. Let’s delve into the revised July-December 2025 profit structure of the 5-year savings scheme.

5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra's Interest Rates & Profits for July to December 2025

In assessing the applicable return rate, total accumulated investments across all savings instruments, including past contributions, will be included. The latest investment thresholds are detailed as follows:

i) Up to BDT 7,50,000

ii) Above BDT 7,50,000

Table: Annual Return Rates by Investment Tier – 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra for July-December 2025 Period

Investment Period (Year) Investments Up to BDT 7,50,000 Investments More than BDT 7,50,000 (BDT 7,50,001 and Above) Profit Rate (%) 1st 9.74 9.72 2nd 10.21 10.19 3rd 10.72 10.70 4th 11.26 11.23 5th / At Maturity 11.83 11.80

Individuals opting for the 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra with an investment of BDT 7.5 lakh (7,50,000 or below) will receive the highest annual return at full term. This translates to an annual yield of 11.83 percent (11.83%). For amounts over BDT 7.5 lakh (7,50,001 and above), the peak yearly return is slightly lower at 11.80 percent.

Should encashment occur before maturity, the applicable profit will align with the specified breakdown. For holdings within the BDT 7.5 lakh threshold, the rate stands at 9.74 percent in the initial year. Returns in the second, third, and fourth years are 10.21 percent, 10.72 percent, and 11.26 percent, respectively.

Where the principal crosses BDT 7.5 lakh, early withdrawal will yield 9.72 percent in the first year. The second year offers 10.19 percent, followed by 10.70 percent and 11.23 percent in the third and fourth years, respectively.

Who Can Access July-December 2025 Interests of 5-Year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra?

The revised interest structure applies solely to 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra accounts opened on or after July 1, 2025.

A formal reassessment of the rates is scheduled six months after this policy takes effect. Nevertheless, the earnings rate confirmed at the time of purchase will remain fixed throughout the investment's lifespan. In essence, the initially assigned return is locked in for the full term.

