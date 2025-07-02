July 2025 Interest Rates of Paribar Sanchayapatra under Bangladesh's National Saving Scheme | Miscellaneous News

For Paribar Sanchayapatra investments up to BDT 7.5 lakh (7,50,000 or below), the highest monthly return will follow an annual rate of 11.93 percent (11.93%). For amounts exceeding BDT 7.5 lakh (7,50,001 and above), the top rate slightly drops to 11.80 percent.

Six months after introducing a bold framework, the Bangladesh government have once again made significant changes to all national savings schemes. The revisions cover various schemes, including the well-known Paribar Sanchayapatra. These changes focus only on return rates against different investments. Let’s explore the newly announced profit rates of the Family Savings Certificate.

Paribar Sanchayapatra (Family Savings Certificates’) Yield Structure from July 2025

In the case of any existing holdings across all schemes, along with previous investments, the return rate will apply based on the following investment limits:

i) BDT 7,50,000 or below

ii) Above BDT 7,50,000

For Paribar Sanchayapatra investments up to BDT 7.5 lakh (7,50,000 or below), the highest monthly return will follow an annual rate of 11.93 percent (11.93%). For amounts exceeding BDT 7.5 lakh (7,50,001 and above), the top rate slightly drops to 11.80 percent.

For early encashment, profit will be paid at the annual rates shown in the . Within the BDT 7.5 lakh ceiling, returns will be 9.81 percent in the first year. The second, third, and fourth years will offer 10.29 percent, 10.80 percent, and 11.35 percent, respectively.

For investments above BDT 7.5 lakh, early encashment yields 9.72 percent in the first year. In the second, it will be 10.19 percent. The third and fourth years bring returns of 10.70 percent and 11.23 percent, respectively.

Who Can Avail the July 2025 Return Rates of Paribar Sanchayapatra?

The revised profit rates apply exclusively to purchases made on or after July 1, 2025. Investments prior to this date will remain under the previous terms.

The profit rate will be revised six months after this order takes effect. However, investors will receive the rate applicable at the time of purchase for the entire tenure. In other words, the initially issued rate will remain unchanged throughout the investment period.

source : UNB