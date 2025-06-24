July fighters to get allowance from next month: Faruk E Azam | Miscellaneous News

"But, we (the current interim government) prepared the final list of martyred fighters and injured people who participated in the July uprising in just seven to eight months. This is a manifestation of the sincerity and sense of responsibility of the interim government," he said.

The 'July fighters' of the student-people uprising will get allowance from next month, said Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam.

"In addition to the monthly allowance, the wounded fighters in the July uprising will receive free treatment in government hospitals for whole life," he said in an exclusive interview with the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) at the Secretariat on Monday.

Faruk E Azam said it took 54 years to prepare a list of the genuine freedom fighters of 1971.

"But, we (the current interim government) prepared the final list of martyred fighters and injured people who participated in the July uprising in just seven to eight months. This is a manifestation of the sincerity and sense of responsibility of the interim government," he said.

He also said the government is taking programmes to rehabilitate the injured fighters so that they can get jobs or do business as per their own qualifications in the future.

The liberation war affairs adviser said a separate department has already been set up for the rehabilitation of the July fighters while 20 officers have been appointed to this department situated on the 10th floor of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

He said the department, led by an additional secretary, has been working round-the-clock on the issues related to the interests of the July fighters.

Faruk E Azam said the July fighters are the part of the history of democratic Bangladesh and the country's people will remember them with utmost respect forever.

"I do believe that the government and people of this country will ensure their facilities by upholding the dignity of their sacrifice," he said.

The adviser said there could be some instances that any communication couldn't be established between the government and the families of some martyrs.

"But, even after all these days of the mass uprising, if someone comes to the department and alleges that any of his relatives went missing in the July mass uprising, the government would sincerely consider the application of the families of those possibly buried in mass graves," he said.

He also said their trace will have to be found even by collecting DNA from the graves since the government has no lack of sincerity to this end.

Faruk E Azam said the recognised 'July fighters' will receive one-time and monthly allowances according to their categories.

The martyrs of the July uprising have been categorised as 'July martyrs' and the injured as 'July fighters', he said, adding that the injured July fighters will get monthly allowances in three categories 'A', 'B' and 'C'.

In Category 'A', a July fighter will receive an allowance of Taka 20,000 per month, while Taka 15,000 per month in category 'B', and Taka 10,000 per month in category 'C', he said.

Certificates and identity cards are being distributed among them accordingly, he added.

He said a list of 834 'July martyrs' has been published by issuing a gazette.

Accordingly, each July martyr's family will receive a one-time assistance of Taka 30 lakh and of the amount, Taka 10 lakh has been given to each family of the martyrs in the 2024-25 fiscal through the national savings certificates, the adviser said.

"And the remaining Taka 20 lakh will be given in the 2025-26 fiscal, next July, through the national savings certificates."

Besides, he said, each martyr's family will be given a monthly allowance of Taka 20,000 and able-members of the martyr's families will get priority in government and semi-government jobs.

Faruk E Azam said among the injured July fighters, those who are unable to live without the help of others even after receiving treatment, such as those who have gone blind or have suffered such a limb loss that it is impossible for them to move alone, will be considered as category 'A' July fighters.

"There are 493 people in this category. They will get a one-time assistance of Taka 5 lakh and a monthly allowance of Taka 20,000. Of the amount, they have already received Taka 2 lakh. The remaining Taka 3 lakh will be provided in July," he said.

"They will receive lifelong medical facilities in various government hospitals and medical services in local and foreign hospitals on the recommendation of the appropriate medical board, and they will also get necessary training and rehabilitation facilities, identity cards. Seven seriously injured people have already been sent to Turkey. Many have been given treatment in various countries, including Thailand," he added.

Noting that there are 908 July fighters in Category 'B', the liberation war affairs adviser said many fighters were seriously injured and have received treatment, but they can walk without the help of others.

"Those, who have lost one eye or one leg or suffered such a limb loss that they can walk alone, that means the fighters who are able to live with partial help from others after treatment, are kept in category 'B'," he said.

"They will receive Taka 3 lakh for one-time. Of the amount, they have already received Taka one lakh in cash (through bank cheque) in the 2024-25 fiscal. And they will get the remaining Taka two lakh next month," he added.

Faruk E Azam said the B category fighters will get a monthly allowance of Taka 15,000.

Apart from training facility, they will get identity cards and jobs in government and semi-government institutions on priority basis, he said.

He also said those who are currently well after receiving treatment have been included in category 'C' while 10,642 'July fighters' have been listed in this category.

"They have received Taka one lakh for one time. In addition, they will get a monthly allowance of Taka 10,000 from next month. Along with this, they will get rehabilitation facilities and identity cards," he said.

Besides, the adviser said the interim government has decided to observe August 5 every year as the July Uprising Day commemorating the July uprising.

"This day will be observed with due importance as a national day in the future," he added.

Out of 834 families of martyrs, Faruk E Azam said 134 families have been delayed in paying their dues due to inheritance complications but this problem will be resolved very soon.

The errors found in the list of injured fighters are being resolved through investigation, he added.

