‘July Shaheed Day’ to be observed on July 16, ‘Mass Uprising Day’ Aug 5 | Miscellaneous News

‘July Shaheed Day’ to be observed on July 16, ‘Mass Uprising Day’ Aug 5

The government earlier announced August 5 as 'July Uprising Day' and August 8 as 'New Bangladesh Day.'

The Council of Advisers at a meeting on Sunday decided to celebrate ‘July Shaheed Day’ on July 16 and ‘Mass Uprising Day’ on August 5.

There will be no special celebrations for August 8, said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting of the Council of Advisers at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon.

The government earlier announced August 5 as 'July Uprising Day' and August 8 as 'New Bangladesh Day.'

August 8 marks the day when the interim government was formed following the overthrow of the previous government amid a mass uprising.

Source: UNB