July Uprising Directorate will be set up by next month: Nahid

Posts,Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam has said a new directorate dedicated to the July uprising will be set up next month under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

He informed this at a press conference held at Rail Bhaban here today.

Nahid said that the directorate will focus on providing assistance to the families of martyrs, rehabilitating the injured and addressing all related matters.

On the financial assistance for the martyrs and the wounded persons, he said the government will allocate a total of Taka 637.80 crore to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs for the purposes.

Nahid said a distribution process will begin from next week to provide Taka 232.6 crore to the families of martyrs and those who were injured in the uprising.

He said the rest of Taka 405.20 crore will be distributed in the month of July of fiscal year 2025-2026.

From this fund, each martyr's family will be given Taka 20 lakh, he said.

Besides, Nahid, also Information and Broadcasting adviser, said injured individuals will receive financial support in various categories based on the severity of their injuries.

He said a monthly allowance will also be granted to those severely injured during the uprising from coming July.

Railways Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruque-e-Azam, Bir Protik and July Smriti Foundation Chief Executive Officer Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha, among others, were present.

source: bss