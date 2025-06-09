Justice for Tawqi demanded | Miscellaneous News

Tawqi, an A-level student, who went missing on March 6, 2013, was found dead two days later with his body, bearing several wounds, recovered from River Sitalakhya.Narayanganj Sangskritik Jote has been holding protests every month since the murder demanding punishment for the perpetrators.

Political, social and cultural activists in Narayanganj on Sunday demanded justice for Tanwir Muhammad Tawqi.

They made the demand in a candle light vigil organised by Narayanganj Sangskritik Jote at Ali Ahammad Chunka Nagar Pathagar o Milanayatan premises to mark the 147th month of Tawqi murder.

Tawqi, an A-level student, who went missing on March 6, 2013, was found dead two days later with his body, bearing several wounds, recovered from River Sitalakhya.Narayanganj Sangskritik Jote has been holding protests every month since the murder demanding punishment for the perpetrators.

The victim's father Rafiur Rabbi, NSJ former president Pradip Ghosh Babu, Socialist Party of Bangladesh’s district coordinator Nikhil Das, Communist Party of Bangladesh’s Narayanganj unit secretary Shibnath Chakrabarthy, Narayanganj Nagarik Committee general secretary Zahidul Haque Dipu addressed the event.

Rafiur Rabbi said that new criminals were created though the ‘government of criminals’ fled the country and the judiciary was working like that of the ousted government.

He alleged that case trade and mob violence had increased in the country but the law enforcement agencies were unable to control the situation.

He also claimed that the police and the activists of the Bangladesh National Party were involved in case trade.

Rafiur Rabbi demand a speedy trial of all the murder cases in Narayanganj and the cases of Killing journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi, and Sohagi Jahan Tonu.

NSJ president Ziaul Islam Kajal presided over the event moderated by its general secretary Dhiman Saha.