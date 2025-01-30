Justice Shahed Nuruddin resigns amid supreme judicial council inquiry | Miscellaneous News

He submitted his resignation letter to the president through Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, SC Spokesman Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star.

Justice Shahed Nuruddin, a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, resigned today while under inquiry by the Supreme Judicial Council.

He submitted his resignation letter to the president through Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, SC Spokesman Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star.

In response to queries, Muajjem said that Justice Shahed cited personal difficulties as the reason for his resignation.

Shahed Nuruddin is among the 12 High Court judges who were barred from judicial proceedings since October 20 last year.

The action followed mass protests on the SC premises on October 16, where hundreds of demonstrators, mostly students, demanded the removal of "pro-Awami League fascist judges."

The judges barred from judicial duty are Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan, Justice Naima Haider, Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Justice Ashish Ranjan Das, Justice Khizir Hayat, Justice SM Maniruzzaman, Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, Justice Shahed Nuruddin, Justice Md Aminul Islam, and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

Among them, Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das have already retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 67.

Source: The Daily Star