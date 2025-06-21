Kamal Lohani’s fifth death anniversary observed | Miscellaneous News

To mark the day, the Udichi organised a programme presided over by its central committee acting president Habibul Alam.

Bangladesh Udichi Shipligoshthi on Friday observed the fifth anniversary of the death of its former president and journalist Kamal Lohani at Satyen Sen Chattar on Topkhana Road in the capital Dhaka.

To mark the day, the Udichi organised a programme presided over by its central committee acting president Habibul Alam.

The event comprising discussion, songs and poem recitation was anchored by Udichi assistant general secretary Iqbalul Haq Khan.

Jatiya Kabita Parishad president Mohon Raihan, convener of the Ganatantrik Sanskritik Oikya Mafijur Rahman Laltu, Udichi general secretary Jamshed Anwar Topon, among others, spoke at the event.

Artistes of the Udichi performed at the event.

A language Movement hero, freedom fighter, cultural activist and Ekushey Padak-winning journalist Kamal Lohani was born on June 26, 1934 in Santala village under Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj.

The first president of the Bangladesh Journalist Union, Kamal Lohani started his journalism career with the ‘Daily Millat’ in 1955 and later worked in different newspapers, including Azad, Sangbad, Purbadesh and Dainik Barta. He served as the news editor at Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the War of Independence.

He also worked as the director of the Press Institute of Bangladesh and the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy twice– from 1991 to 1992 and 2009 to 2011.

As a frontline cultural activist, he was involved with Chhayanaut, Kranti Shilpigoshthi, Ganashilpi Sangstha and others.

He was the president of Bangladesh Udichi Shipligoshthi from 2012 to 2016 and was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2015.

Kamal Lohani died of Covid at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka on June 20, 2020.

