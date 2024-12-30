Keep commodity prices under control during Ramadan: CA to officials

The chief adviser gave these instructions while participating in a video conference with officials from 31 districts under four divisions, said a media release issued by the CA press wing.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today directed field-level officials to ensure that commodity prices and supply chains remain stable during the upcoming Ramadan.

He also instructed officials to work closely on maintaining law and order in their respective areas, preserving communal harmony, ensuring the storage of agricultural products, maintaining fertiliser supplies, and ensuring peace and order in industrial areas.

"Ramadan is approaching, and you will particularly monitor market prices. Not only the market prices but also work on smooth supply of the goods," he added.

Officials from the Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions participated in the conference.

Nineteen divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, police commissioners, range police heads, and police superintendents were among those who spoke during the session.

In his closing remarks, Yunus stated that the discussions and feedback from the officials will help the government in making future decisions.

"This was my first opportunity to speak with you. I learned a lot and was informed about various matters, which will assist us in our work," said the chief adviser.

Yunus further mentioned that several commissions, among the 15 set up by the interim government for reforms, will soon submit their reports.

After receiving the reports, discussions will begin with political parties and citizens. This process will help create an atmosphere for the upcoming national elections, he said.

He also instructed field-level officials to remain alert about the responses to the reports, ensuring that the reform process is carried out peacefully.

The event was moderated by Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid, who mentioned that the chief adviser will soon join similar video conference with officials from 33 districts in the remaining four divisions.

