Khaleda Zia calls for maintaining unity to institutionalize democracy | Politics News

"We must ensure that this stream of blood of July uprising heroes (martyrs) and the stream of tears of mothers do not go in vain. Unity must be maintained. Let us all together realize the dream of Shaheed Zia by building a new Bangladesh," she said.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia today called for maintaining unity to institutionalize democracy.

Khaleda Zia was virtually addressing a discussion marking the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising organized by BNP at Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center here.

The discussion titled 'Mass Uprising 2024: National Unity and Democratic Movement' and a special program in honor of the martyrs were held. BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman also addressed the programme virtually.

She said, "We must ensure the security of the people. Above all, we must protect the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh".

The BNP chief said the Awami League wanted to destroy democracy and perpetuate the one-party rule through the brutal oppression, torture, arrest, murder and murder of the fascists during its over 15 years rule.

"The fascists have fallen through the collective uprising of the student masses. An opportunity has been created to build a new Bangladesh," she said.

Paying tributes to martyrs and expressing sympathy to injured, Khaleda Zia said the nation will remember their sacrifice forever.

"A list of those who have been victims of disappearances, murders and extrajudicial killings must be prepared. Arrangements must be made for speedy trial of the criminals. Every victim family and their rehabilitation and a safe future must be ensured," she said.

Various political leaders and martyr family members also spoke.

SOURCE : BSS