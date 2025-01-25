Khaleda zia discharged from london hospital

She received her discharge papers at about 9:30pm local time (3:30am Bangladesh time), according to her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, who had been receiving treatment at a London clinic for various health conditions, was discharged on Friday night.

Later, he said the BNP chief went to the home of her elder son Tarique Rahman.

‘Alhamdulillah, Madam (Khaleda) has been discharged from the clinic and is now at the residence of our party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman,’ he said.

Khaleda will continue her medical treatment at Tarique’s residence under the supervision of Professor John Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross, both of whom had been overseeing her care at the clinic.

Zahid said the Bangladeshi doctors who accompanied Khaleda to London will continue to monitor her condition.

The medical board at the London Clinic, headed by Professor Kennedy, reviewed all of Khaleda Zia’s medical reports before granting her discharge.

The 79-year-old former prime minister, who suffers from liver cirrhosis, kidney and heart issues, diabetes, and arthritis, will adhere to strict medical protocols at home, as per the United Kingdom regulations.

Following her discharge, Tarique Rahman personally drove his mother home, with his wife, Zubaida Rahman, sitting in the front seat alongside him.

Upon her arrival at home, Khaleda was warmly greeted by Tarique’s daughter, Zaima Rahman, along with the daughters of the late Arafat Rahman Koko Zafia Rahman and Zahiya Rahman and their mother, Syeda Shamila Rahman.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to the London Clinic on January 8, shortly after arriving in the UK aboard a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.

Since then, she had been under the care of a medical board led by liver specialist Professor John Patrick Kennedy.

Source: Newage