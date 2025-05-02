Khaleda Zia to return home from London on May 5 | Miscellaneous News

Khaleda Zia to return home from London on May 5

The BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain told BSS that her physical condition is much better than before and if everything goes well, she will return home on May 5.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia will return home on Monday after her medical check-up in London.

The former prime minister will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Tarique Rahman’s wife Zubaida Rahman and late Arafat Rahman Koko’s widow Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sithi.

According to the BNP sources, the BNP Chairperson will return home on a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines under special arrangements.

Although air ambulance services are yet to available to return home, Khaleda Zia’s doctors and entourage in London are working to ensure the highest possible facilities.

Tarique Rahman is overseeing the entire matter.

In 2018, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was arrested in a corruption case and imprisoned in the Old Dhaka Central Jail.

During the Corona pandemic, the previous government released her under special consideration. After the fascist Awami government fell in a mass uprising by students and the public on August 5 last year, Khaleda Zia was released on an order by the president.

The court then quashed the verdicts in the two corruption cases in which she was imprisoned.

On January 8 this year, Khaleda Zia was taken to London for advanced treatment. After undergoing treatment for 17 consecutive days, Khaleda Zia was taken from the London clinic to Tarique Rahman’s house on January 25.

Khaleda Zia celebrated Eid with her family members there. The three-time former prime minister spent four Eids in prison and Bangladesh Medical University Hospital during her imprisonment.

Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at her son Tarique Rahman’s house.

She is undergoing a full health check-up there.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various physical ailments including liver cirrhosis, kidney, heart, diabetes, and arthritis for a long time.