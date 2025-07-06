Khamenei makes first public appearance since Iran-Israel war | Miscellaneous News

Khamenei’s last appearance had been via pre-recorded speeches aired during the Iran-Israel conflict, which began on June 13 and saw the killing of several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran’ s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday made his first public appearance since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran began, attending a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura.

State television broadcast footage on Saturday showing Khamenei greeting worshippers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosque during a ceremony held ahead of Ashura, the significant Shia religious observance.

Khamenei’s last appearance had been via pre-recorded speeches aired during the Iran-Israel conflict, which began on June 13 and saw the killing of several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The war began after Israel launched a surprise assault targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites. In retaliation, Iran carried out aerial strikes on Israel. The conflict lasted 12 days, during which Khamenei delivered three video messages, fueling speculation that he had gone into hiding in a secure bunker.

Iranian media extensively covered Khamenei’s public appearance on Saturday, with state TV airing footage of jubilant supporters reacting to his presence. In the video, Khamenei is seen turning to senior cleric Mahmoud Karimi, urging him to perform the patriotic song "O Iran," which has gained renewed popularity amid the recent conflict.

The event took place at the Imam Khomeini Mosque, named after the founder of the Islamic Republic. State television also invited citizens to submit videos sharing their reactions to Khamenei’s reappearance in public.

The supreme leader's appearance comes as Iran observes Muharram, a month of mourning in the Shia Muslim calendar. Ashura, which falls on July 6 this year, marks the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hossein, and is traditionally attended by the country’s top religious leaders.

On June 26, in a previously recorded speech broadcast on state TV, Khamenei declared that Iran would not surrender to Israel, despite US President Donald Trump’s demands. The United States entered the conflict on June 22 by launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The American operation involved 125 military aircraft targeting key facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iran’s judiciary later reported that the 12-day conflict resulted in over 900 deaths.

Source: UNB