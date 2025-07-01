Khulna BNP launches month-long events to mark July Uprising | Politics News

The observance began on Sunday night with a candlelight vigil titled 'Aloy Aloy Smrity Samujjol' at the Zia Hall premises in Shibbari Square. The event was held in memory of the July martyrs, according to a statement issued by the Khulna BNP Media Cell.

The Khulna district unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has launched a month-long series of events to commemorate the July uprising that led to the fall of fascist Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024.

As part of the month-long programme, the party has planned a wide range of activities including processions, seminars, cultural events, sports competitions, and community outreach.

Key events include a blood donation campaign on July 3 at the Khulna Press Club Auditorium, organized by the Doctors' Association of Bangladesh (DAB), and a football tournament hosted by BNP's youth wing Jubo Dal on July 6 at C&B Colony ground.

On July 11, Jatiyatabadi Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS) will hold a cultural function at the Zia Hall premises, while Olamadal is set to organize a silent procession, special prayers and a black badge-wearing programme on July 18.

The party's affiliated organizations Krishakdal and 'Amra BNP Paribar' will lead a city-wide tree plantation drive on July 20. Meanwhile, Mahila Dal will host a seminar titled "Role of Women during the Anti-Fascist Movement" at the Khulna Press Club on July 22.

The programmes will conclude on August 6 with a major "victory procession" through the city streets, celebrating what the party describes as the triumph of the people's movement.

source : BSS