Khulna university student gunned down

Quoting witnesses, Mohammad Ahsan Habib, additional deputy commissioner (media), said a group of armed miscreants, riding 10-15 motorbikes, opened fire on Arnab when he was sipping tea at Tetultala intersection around 10:15 pm, leaving him injured.

A 22-year-old student of Khulna University was shot dead by miscreants at Tetultala in Khulna city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Arnab Kumar Sarkar, an MBA student of Business Administration faculty of the university and son of Nitish Kumar Sarkar of Basupara area in the city.

Later, they stabbed him indiscriminately and fled the scene.

Arnab was taken to Khulna City Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sonadanga Police Station, said the reason behind the murder could not be known yet and police were investigating the incident.

Source: UNB