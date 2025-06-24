Korean Ambassador’s Special Session for Students held at DIU | University News

H.E. Park Young Sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, visited Daffodil International University (DIU) today on 24 June 2025 as the Keynote Speaker for a special session for DIU students titled “Future Prospects of Bangladesh–Korea Economic and Cultural Relations.”
During his talk, the Ambassador highlighted the historical development of Korea’s economy, its trade strategies, social contributions, export-import policies, and key research insights on Bangladesh–Korea trade relations over the years. He also emphasized the growing opportunities for industrial collaboration and academic knowledge exchange between the two nations. The session became highly engaging as both students and faculty members actively participated by sharing their thoughts and raising questions related to future prospects. Following the session, H.E. Park Young Sik held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of DIU, senior officials, Korean project coordinators, and faculty members. He shared valuable guidance and expressed the Embassy’s willingness to support ongoing and future collaborative initiatives. The visit concluded with a campus tour and a luncheon in his honor. Caption: His Excellency Park Young Sik Ambassador of Korea in Bangladesh speaks at the seminar on "Future Prospects of Bangladesh -Korea Economic and Cultural Relations" held at Daffodil International University.