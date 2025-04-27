Kosovo for strengthening academic cooperation with DU | University News

He thanked the Ambassador for his visit to Dhaka University and keen interest in its academic and research activities.

Ambassador of Kosovo to Bangladesh Lulzim Pllana called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan on Sunday (April 27) at the latter’s office of the university. He was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy Enis Xhemaili.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interests especially the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs between Dhaka University and University of Prishtina, Kosovo, said a press release.

Exchange of teachers, students and researchers among Dhaka University and different universities in Kosovo were also discussed in the meeting. They agreed to sign a MoU in this regard soon, the news release added.

The Ambassador expressed his willingness to strengthen academic cooperation among Dhaka University and different universities in Kosovo for bringing the society more forward. He also emphasized on making people to people communication between the two countries.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan apprised the Ambassador of brief history of Dhaka University and its academic and research activities.

Later, the Ambassador of Kosovo Mr. Lulzim Pllana delivered a special lecture on "The Republic of Kosovo Towards Euro-Atlantic Integration: Relations with Bangladesh, Asia, and the Prospects for Cooperation with Bangladesh" at Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Dhaka University. Applied Democracy Lab of DU organized this event. Director of Applied Democracy Lab Associate Prof. Mohammad Aynul Islam presided over the function while Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Taiabur Rahman and Chairman of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies Dr. Sazzad Siddiqui attended the program.

In his lecture the Ambassador said, several bilateral agreements between Bangladesh and Kosovo have been signed to structure cooperation, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Consultations, a General MoU on cooperation, and an Agreement on visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders.