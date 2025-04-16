KU admission test begins tomorrow, 97 candidates vying for a seat | University News

For the first time, the university's admission tests will be held in Dhaka and Rajshahi, alongside Khulna.

The admission tests for the undergraduate programmes at Khulna University for the 2024-25 session are set to begin tomorrow (April 17).

This year, a total of 1,07,685 candidates are competing for 1,109 seats, with approximately 97 candidates vying for each seat.

According to a press release issued by the university's Public Relations and Media Department, the admission test for the School of Arts & Humanities, Social Science, Law, Education, and Fine Arts under the 'C' Unit will be held tomorrow from 10:00am to 12:00pm, followed by the drawing test for the Fine Arts School from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

On the same day, the admission test for the Management and Business Administration School under the 'D' Unit will be held from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

A total of 14,480 candidates will be seated at six exam centres in Khulna, including Khulna University and its adjacent educational institutions.

Besides, a total of 12,104 candidates will be seated at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka, while 7,855 candidates will be seated at the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) in Rajshahi.

On April 18, the admission test for the School of Science, Engineering and Technology under the 'A' Unit will take place from 3:00pm to 4:30pm, followed by the Architecture drawing test from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

Earlier on the same day, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, the admission test for the B unit (School of Life Science) will be held.

A total of 7,874 students will be seated for the 'B' Unit exams at Khulna University and nearby centres, while 13,684 candidates will be seated at Dhaka University and 6,389 candidates at RUET centres.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,156 candidates will be seated for the 'A' Unit exams in Khulna, including Khulna University and other centres, while 21,560 candidates will be seated at the Dhaka University and 8,463 candidates to be seated at RUET centres.

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University Professor Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim said the university has moved away from the cluster admission system and is now conducting its admission tests independently. For the first time, exams are being held in Dhaka and Rajshahi along with Khulna, making it more accessible and convenient for applicants.

He also expressed gratitude to BUET, Dhaka University, and RUET for cooperating in hosting the exams at their campuses. He believes this collaboration will help maintain the highest standards of the admission tests.