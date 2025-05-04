KU cancels degree certificate of student | University News

The decision was taken in a meeting of the syndicate with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Rezaul Karim in the chair.

Khulna University (KU) syndicate today cancelled academic enrollment of five students and certificate of a graduate on charge of assaulting a teacher.

Briefing reporters after the syndicate meeting, Prof. Rezaul Karim said KU registrar will file the case against Mobarak Hossain Noman, an 18 batch student of Bangla department with the Horintana police.

He said the syndicate formed a three-member committee headed by Professor Dr Emdadul Haque to probe into the incident of assaulting a teacher.

Other members of the committee are- Professor Dr Md Khasrul Alam and Professor Dr Md Azmol Huda. The committee has been asked to submit report as early as soon.

According to syndicate member, Mobarak Hossain Noman hit on the head of Prof Hasan Mahmud Sakir, assistant director of students affairs with metal object on Friday night as he asked Noman and his accomplices not to steal mango from a tree on the campus.

The students immediately left the scene keeping the teacher unconscious on the ground. Later, Prof. Sakir was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for treatment.

Hearing the news, students from different dormitories brought out procession and staged a demonstration in front of the VC’s residence demanding exemplary punishment of the culprits and prohibiting their entrance in the campus.