KU concludes 10-day workshop on ‘Accreditation Standards’ | University News

Khulna University (KU) has successfully concluded a 10-day workshop series focused on 10 standards and 63 criteria set by the Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC).

ছবি : সংগৃহীত

On the final day (Monday), the workshop titled "Program-Level Accreditation: BAC Accreditation, Standard 10: Monitoring, Evaluation, and Continual Improvement" was held at the IQAC conference room.

Professor Dr. Md. Harunur Rashid Khan, the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, addressed as the resource person in the event.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring quality in education, saying, “Accreditation provides an effective platform for self-assessment according to desired academic standards, paving the way for continuous improvement.”

He urged faculty members to work diligently toward achieving accreditation in their respective disciplines.

IQAC Director Prof. Dr. Md. Mostafizur Rahman and Additional Directors Prof. Dr. Md. Salauddin, Prof. Dr. Md. Wasiul Islam, and Prof. Dr. S.M. Touhidur Rahman facilitated the workshop.

Participants engaged in Q&A sessions and group discussions about the BAC's 10 standards and criteria.

They also shared insights on the challenges, strategies, and implementation plans necessary to meet accreditation benchmarks.

source : BSS