KU VC urges students to remain determined in pursuit of goals | University News

KU VC urges students to remain determined in pursuit of goals

He made the remarks while inaugurating a five-day academic orientation program titled "Week of Welcome" for newly admitted undergraduate students of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Describing the university as a hub of knowledge and creativity where students shape their identity and future aspirations, Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University, Professor Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim, today urged students to engage in self-reflection and remain determined in the pursuit of their goals.

Highlighting the university's uniqueness, he stated that although student politics is absent at KU, students are socially and politically aware, as shown during the July Uprising last year. Due to a unified academic calendar, students also avoid session delays and complete their degrees on time.

He added that KU focuses not only on academic curriculum but also on co-curricular activities such as leadership development, sports, cultural activities, and volunteer work-essential for holistic student development.

The opening ceremony was held at the university's Liaquat Ali Auditorium.

The VC acknowledged the emotional challenges freshers often face during the transition and mentioned ongoing faculty-led counselling initiatives to support students.

During the event, students recited an oath pledging to say no to violence, student politics, ragging, and drugs.

A newly published student handbook was also launched and distributed among the participants.

Professor Dr. Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), chaired the event, while Professor Dr. Md. Ashraful Alam, Dean of Science, Engineering, and Technology; Professor Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque, Acting Dean of Education; and Professor Dr. Md. Golam Hossain, Dean of Life Science, addressed the event.

IQAC Additional Director Dr. S. M. Touhidur Rahman delivered the welcome speech, while Md. Nurul Islam Siddique, Deputy Registrar of IQAC, conducted the session.

Following the inaugural session, the VC presented a technical session on "Coping and Thriving in the Higher Education Environment", covering topics such as understanding university culture, personal and academic goals, time management, and financial support.

Over 200 students from Architecture, CSE, URP, ECE, Mathematics, and Education disciplines participated in the first-day event.

Source: BSS