Kuet admission test held successfully

KUET sources said the entry test was held in 11 centres from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the free-hand drawing from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.

Admission test for the first year B.Sc Engineering, Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning and Bachelor of Architecture for the 2024-25 academic year at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) was held today successfully.

A total of 22,661 out of 24,527 registered students appeared for the test for 1,065 seats in 16 departments under the faculties of civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering and B. URP and B. Arch, KUET sources said.

The centres were-- Khulna University, Reverend Paul's High School, Hope Polytechnic Institute, Government Hazi Muhammad Muhsin College, Government Women's College, Bangladesh Navy School and College, Government Model School and College, Government Pioneer Women College, Government MM City College and Government Sundarbans Adarsha College.

Each of the students faced a 500-mark MCQ test in three hours while the students who are intending to be admitted in bachelor of architecture course have appeared in an one hour 100-mark free-hand drawing test, the sources added.

Source: BSS