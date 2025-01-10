KUET admission test tomorrow (Saturday)

Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Muhammad Masud told BSS that the admission- seeking students will have to appear in their respective examination centres before 30 minutes of the test begins. Apart from this, none will be allowed to sit in other rooms or centres excepting their scheduled ones.

Admission test for the first year B.Sc Engineering, Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning and Bachelor of Architecture for the 2024-25 academic year at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

A total of 24,527 students are going to appear in the test for 1,065 seats in 16 departments under the faculties of civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering, KUET sources said. It will be held in 11 centres from 9.30 am to 12.30 am and the free-hand drawing will be held from 12.45 am to 1.45 pm.

The centres are-- Khulna University, Reverend Paul's High School, Hope Polytechnic Institute, Government Hazi Muhammad Muhsin College, Government Womens College, Bangladesh Navy School and College, Government Model School and College, Government Pioneer Women College, Government MM City College and Government Sundarbans Adarsha College.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Muhammad Masud told BSS that the admission- seeking students will have to appear in their respective examination centres before 30 minutes of the test begins. Apart from this, none will be allowed to sit in other rooms or centres excepting their scheduled ones.

Each of the students will face a 500-mark MCQ test in three hours while the students who are intending to be admitted in bachelor of architecture course will have to appear in an hour 100-mark free-hand drawing test, the sources added.

Source: BSS