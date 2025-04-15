KUET expels 37 students for involvement in clash over ban on politics | University News

KUET expels 37 students for involvement in clash over ban on politics

The authorities of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology on Monday night temporarily expelled 37 students for their involvement in the clash that took place on February 18.

The authorities also decided to resume all academic activities from May 4 while the residential halls will be reopened on May 2.

The decisions were taken at the 101th syndicate meeting held on Monday night.

Earlier on February 19 the KUET authorities upheld its previous decision to ban student politics on the campus amid a tense situation over February 18’s clash between Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Students Against Discrimination.

The decision was made at the 98th syndicate meeting amid protests by the students on the campus with six-point demands, including the ban on politics and the resignation of vice-chancellor and giving treatment costs of all students wounded in the clash that had left over 100 injured.

Earlier, the student politics on the campus was banned at another syndicate meeting held on August 11, 2024 amid students’ demand following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.

Since February the KUET also suspended all academic activities.

A four-member probe committee was also formed to investigate the incident of clash on February 18 which submitted report at the syndicate meeting on Monday.

Based on the report the decisions were taken.

Source : New Age