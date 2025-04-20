Kuet teachers to abstain from classes until 3-point demand is met | University News

Kuet teachers to abstain from classes until 3-point demand is met

The attackers also reportedly harassed the VC and other faculty members during the unrest.

Teachers of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) have decided not to return to classes unless their three-point demand including justice over the February 18 attack on students and teachers is fulfilled.

The decision came from an emergency meeting of Kuet Teachers’ Association held on Thursday where members of the association agreed to boycott academic activities until those involved in the assault on the teachers including the Vice-Chancellor are identified and brought to justice.

The association rejected the ongoing student protest demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor terming the demand “unjustified” and “based on baseless and unrealistic allegations,” said a press release issued by the association on Sunday.

The teachers expressed concern over the alleged attempts to destabilise the campus by spreading misinformation.

On February 18, a group of ‘outsiders’ launched an attack on general students on the Kuet campus, injuring several.

The attackers also reportedly harassed the VC and other faculty members during the unrest.

Teachers have been demanding proper investigation and accountability since the incident.

In response to the recent developments, the association has formed a five-member inquiry committee led by Mechanical Engineering department professor Dr Abdullah Al Faruque to investigate the physical assault and cyberbullying against teachers.

The committee will submit a detailed report to the university administration for further action.

In a statement signed by association president Dr Md Shahidur Rahman and general secretary Dr Md Faruq Hossain, the teachers reaffirmed their unity and warned against any attempts to impose authoritarian control on campus in the guise of student movement.